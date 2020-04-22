Facebook invests $5.7b in Reliance unit to reach small Indian grocers
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Apr 2020 12:28 PM BdST Updated: 22 Apr 2020 01:05 PM BdST
Facebook will spend $5.7 billion for 10% of Reliance Industries's digital business, as the social media firm looks to leverage its popular WhatsApp messenger to offer digital payment services to small grocers in India.
Related Stories
The deal will help Reliance cut debt that has piled up in its push to secure top spot for its Jio Infocomm telco, and help boost its new online grocery marketplace JioMart.
India's online grocery market is lucrative but competitive, with Amazon.com's Pantry jostling for market share with Walmart's Flipkart and BigBasket, backed by China's Alibaba.
But a lot of untapped value lies in India's kirana stores, or small grocers, lifeblood of the country's $375 billion grocery industry, according to data from the Retailers Association of India.
"In the near future JioMart ... and WhatsApp will empower nearly 30 million small Indian kirana shops to digitally transact with every customer in their neighborhood," Mukesh Ambani, Reliance's billionaire CEO said in a video statement.
WhatsApp has 400 million users in India, its biggest market. It has been trying to secure approval to roll out its digital payment service in India, to compete with the likes of Google Pay.
"Both Jio and Facebook want to tap feature phone users; both have been trying to tap payments and both want to increase grassroots adoption," said Tarun Pathak, associate director at Hong Kong-based Counterpoint Research.
A marriage of JioMart and WhatsApp services will help reach grassroots users in India who shop from small stores, he said.
Facebook's investment will make it the largest minority shareholder in Jio Platforms, Jio said on Wednesday, putting the enterprise value of the business at about $66 billion.
Jio Platforms holds a host of Reliance's digital assets including Jio Infocomm, which has become the country's largest telco within about three years of its launch. It has roughly 370 million subscribers.
CUTTING DEBT
Reliance has also expanded its retail business as profits at its oil and chemical refining business have taken a hit.
But expansion has caused its debt to surge to $40 billion as of September. Reliance has said it wants to cut net debt to zero.
"With crude prices where they are, the main oil and gas business will be under pressure. (The Facebook deal) allows them to cut some debt, and also establish a valuation for the Jio business," said Rusmik Oza, executive vice president at Kotak Securities.
Reliance is also set to sell stakes in its refining business to Saudi Aramco, and in its telecom tower assets to Brookfield.
Last month, Financial Times reported that Facebook was in talks for a stake in Jio, but the talks were halted due amid the pandemic.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- ‘I’m just living a nightmare’: oil industry braces for devastation
- Facebook to buy 10pc stake in telco unit of India's Reliance Industries for $5.7b
- The death of the department store: ‘very few are likely to survive’
- Grameenphone approves 130pc cash dividend in virtual AGM
- Police move to stop retailing at Karwan Bazar amid coronavirus outbreak
- Crude costs money again after shock crash, stocks stay in doldrums
- Oil’s big crash is more rational than it looks
- Trump to consider halting Saudi oil imports, says US has 'plenty'
- What is a negative crude future and does it mean anything for consumers?
- Oil price crashes into negative territory for the first time in history amid pandemic
Most Read
- Bangladesh virus shutdown may linger as death toll mounts
- Bangladesh virus deaths surge to 110 as cases jump
- Supplier JMI tries to clear its name in N95 coronavirus mask scam
- Bangladesh loses Tk 33b a day during lockdown: study
- Government to publish SSC results two weeks after office reopening
- Coronavirus very likely of animal origin, no sign of lab manipulation: WHO
- UK to start human trials of COVID-19 vaccine from Oxford University on Thursday
- Britain flies back 269 nationals from Bangladesh amid pandemic lockdowns
- Govt rolls out Tk 1b in subsidy for farm machinery purchase
- Five people jailed in Bangladesh for stashing away COVID-19 testing kits