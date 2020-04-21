Coronavirus forces 69 Chattogram factories to apply for layoff

They have cited a lack of work after cancellation of orders and shipments as reasons behind their decisions, officials said on Monday.

Besides readymade garments, the factories were producing footwear, tents, fabrics and electronic devices.

Chattogram Export Processing Zone General Manager Khaurshid Alam said the EPZ have around 200,000 workers in 158 plants.

The number of plants at Karnaphuli EPZ is 41 with around 76,000 workers, according to its General Manager Moshiuddin Bin Mezbah.

Bangladesh Export Processing Zone Authority spokesperson Nazma Binte Alamgir said the factories applied for the layoffs following the rules and they will need to pay the workers dues and certain other amounts to get the permission.

She said the layoffs will lower the risk of coronavirus infection.

But Hasan Maruf Rumi, the convenor of workers’ group Garments Sramik Sanghati in Chattogram, said the workers would be “at more risk due to layoffs”.

“And Eid is coming. The layoffs will push the workers towards inhumane conditions. How will they live on?” he asked.