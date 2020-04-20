Hasina says some factories need to reopen gradually amid coronavirus lockdown
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Apr 2020 09:08 PM BdST Updated: 20 Apr 2020 09:08 PM BdST
Some factories can reopen on a limited scale during Ramadan if the situation permits and the authorities strictly follow health directives to protect workers from the coronavirus, Sheikh Hasina has said.
But, the prime minister adds, the authorities must arrange safe transport and isolated housing of the workers to resume production, referring to the chaos created when some readymade garment factories reopened amid the nationwide lockdown over the outbreak.
“Ramadan is nearing. We can’t keep everything shut. We will have to reopen some places gradually,” she told a meeting of officials of Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions via video conferencing from the Ganabhaban on Monday
When Gazipur Deputy Commissioner SM Tarikul Islam raised the issue, the prime minister said, “Many of the factories have empty spaces. They can resume production by keeping the workers safe there following health directives. Some industries need to reopen.”
She noted the pharmaceutical companies and some apparel factories have continued production of drugs for patients and protective gear, including aprons, suits, masks and caps, for doctors and nurses who are fighting COVID-19 on the frontline.
