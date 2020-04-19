Home > Business

Novelty toilet roll cakes keep Finnish baker in business

Published: 19 Apr 2020 04:06 PM BdST Updated: 19 Apr 2020 04:06 PM BdST

A quick-thinking Helsinki bakery has saved itself from financial ruin due to the new coronavirus pandemic by creating a cake that looks like a toilet roll.

The dismayed staff at the Ronttosrouva bakery found all their orders cancelled last month, at the same time as panicked consumers began to hoard toilet roll. This sparked the idea of a toilet roll cake made of oat batter, passion fruit mousse and covered with white fondant.

The first five cakes sold within an hour, baker Uliana Timofeeva told Reuters, and the cake became a social media hit.

The bakery now has hundreds of orders and its owner Saana Lampinen has even been able to hire two extra people to her 9-member team.

"For us it's a game changer and I am relieved because I know all my employees are safe for months now," she said.

