Novelty toilet roll cakes keep Finnish baker in business
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Apr 2020 04:06 PM BdST Updated: 19 Apr 2020 04:06 PM BdST
A quick-thinking Helsinki bakery has saved itself from financial ruin due to the new coronavirus pandemic by creating a cake that looks like a toilet roll.
The dismayed staff at the Ronttosrouva bakery found all their orders cancelled last month, at the same time as panicked consumers began to hoard toilet roll. This sparked the idea of a toilet roll cake made of oat batter, passion fruit mousse and covered with white fondant.
The first five cakes sold within an hour, baker Uliana Timofeeva told Reuters, and the cake became a social media hit.
The bakery now has hundreds of orders and its owner Saana Lampinen has even been able to hire two extra people to her 9-member team.
"For us it's a game changer and I am relieved because I know all my employees are safe for months now," she said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- 370 factories fail to pay workers within deadline as shutdown continues
- US appeals to China to revise export rules on coronavirus medical gear
- BGMEA scraps plans to reopen factories as entire Bangladesh is declared at coronavirus risk
- Google Ad Manager waives fees for news publishers grappling with coronavirus crisis
- Loan money runs out while small-business owners wait in line
- Unpaid workers regret not being entitled to aid as 609 BGMEA factories miss deadline
- US weekly jobless claims top 5.2 million in latest week
- Bangladesh Bank extends banking hours for customers again to 1pm
- TCB deploys 3,000 dealers for Ramadan fair price sale
- A day to the deadline, nearly half of BGMEA members yet to pay workers
Most Read
- Thousands, ignoring lockdown, attend funeral prayers for Islamic leader in Brahmanbaria
- Bangladesh removes police officer over huge gathering at funeral amid lockdown
- UK charters four planes to fly back 850 citizens from Bangladesh
- Doctor, four nurses at Dhaka’s United Hospital contract coronavirus
- Singapore reports 2,597 Bangladeshi COVID-19 patients, with 570 new cases
- Bangladesh MPs wear masks to parliament as virus cuts session short
- Bangladesh confirms 9 more virus deaths as infections top 2,000
- Trump warns China could face consequences for virus outbreak
- Hasina slates people who go outdoors even as lockdown continues in Bangladesh
- Health minister has no affiliation with procurement of masks: CMSD