Coronavirus pulls Bangladesh exports down sharply in March

  Abdur Rahim Harmachi, Chief Economics Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Apr 2020 07:32 PM BdST Updated: 19 Apr 2020 07:32 PM BdST

After remittance inflow, Bangladesh exports have taken a big knock from the coronavirus pandemic, missing the target by 28.61 percent in March.

The country exported goods worth $2.732 billion in the month with an 18.3 percent year-on-year drop.

Export revenues have fallen by 6.24 percent in the July-March period of the ongoing 2019-20 fiscal year. The figure is 14.52 percent shy of the target.

“The situation is very bad,” Rubana Huq, the president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, told bdnews24.com.

“The virus did not have much effect on exports until February. The earnings started to fall in March. Although there were some exports in the beginning of the month, the amount dropped significantly at the end. And there has been a huge collapse in April,” she said.

The readymade garment sector, which contributes more than 80 percent to total exports, earned $1.9722 billion in March. The amount is 26.7 percent lower than the same period last year, said Rubana.

In April, clothes worth only $194 million were exported in the first 15 days which is 84 percent lower than the same period last year, she added.

Bangladesh has earned $28.97 billion in the first nine months of the 2019-20 fiscal year from the export of goods, according to the Export Promotion Bureau.

The target was set at $33.89 billion for the first nine months. In the same period between July-March of last year, the earning was $30.9 billion.

