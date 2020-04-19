Coronavirus pulls Bangladesh exports down sharply in March
Abdur Rahim Harmachi, Chief Economics Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Apr 2020 07:32 PM BdST Updated: 19 Apr 2020 07:32 PM BdST
After remittance inflow, Bangladesh exports have taken a big knock from the coronavirus pandemic, missing the target by 28.61 percent in March.
The country exported goods worth $2.732 billion in the month with an 18.3 percent year-on-year drop.
Export revenues have fallen by 6.24 percent in the July-March period of the ongoing 2019-20 fiscal year. The figure is 14.52 percent shy of the target.
“The situation is very bad,” Rubana Huq, the president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, told bdnews24.com.
“The virus did not have much effect on exports until February. The earnings started to fall in March. Although there were some exports in the beginning of the month, the amount dropped significantly at the end. And there has been a huge collapse in April,” she said.
In April, clothes worth only $194 million were exported in the first 15 days which is 84 percent lower than the same period last year, she added.
Bangladesh has earned $28.97 billion in the first nine months of the 2019-20 fiscal year from the export of goods, according to the Export Promotion Bureau.
The target was set at $33.89 billion for the first nine months. In the same period between July-March of last year, the earning was $30.9 billion.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Novelty toilet roll cakes keep Finnish baker in business
- 370 factories fail to pay workers within deadline as shutdown continues
- US appeals to China to revise export rules on coronavirus medical gear
- BGMEA scraps plans to reopen factories as entire Bangladesh is declared at coronavirus risk
- Google Ad Manager waives fees for news publishers grappling with coronavirus crisis
- Loan money runs out while small-business owners wait in line
- Unpaid workers regret not being entitled to aid as 609 BGMEA factories miss deadline
- US weekly jobless claims top 5.2 million in latest week
- Bangladesh Bank extends banking hours for customers again to 1pm
- TCB deploys 3,000 dealers for Ramadan fair price sale
Most Read
- Bangladesh removes police officer over huge gathering at funeral amid lockdown
- Thousands, ignoring lockdown, attend funeral prayers for Islamic leader in Brahmanbaria
- Singapore reports 2,597 Bangladeshi COVID-19 patients, with 570 new cases
- Bangladesh forms national advisory committee on COVID-19
- Doctor, four nurses at Dhaka’s United Hospital contract coronavirus
- Bangladesh’s virus death count surges to 91 as contagion spreads
- Trump warns China could face consequences for virus outbreak
- Health minister has no affiliation with procurement of masks: CMSD
- Hasina slates people who go outdoors even as lockdown continues in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh MPs wear masks to parliament as virus cuts session short