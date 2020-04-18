BGMEA scraps plans to reopen factories as entire Bangladesh is declared at coronavirus risk
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Apr 2020 03:28 AM BdST Updated: 18 Apr 2020 03:29 AM BdST
Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association has abandoned plans to reopen factories by the end of April.
The decision intimated on Friday followed the government announcement that came a day earlier that the whole of Bangladesh is at risk of coronavirus infection.
“Now the health safety of the workers and ourselves is the only priority,” BGMEA President Rubana Huq said.
At least one worker and the owner of a readymade garment factory have died after contracting the disease.
Rubana also claimed only 203 of the 2,274 firms registered with the association have not paid the workers their wages for March.
The BGMEA had earlier asked the government for special bus services to transport the workers from other districts to the industrial hubs in Dhaka and elsewhere as the country is on lockdown to slow the spread of the virus.
But the request drew criticism as the transportation of the workers and them working in plants would raise the risk of infection and a larger outbreak.
Earlier, factory owners had faced criticisms for reopening amid the shutdown, forcing thousands of workers to walk or take other perilous means to reach the workplaces and save their job.
