Google Ad Manager waives fees for news publishers grappling with coronavirus crisis

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Apr 2020 10:56 PM BdST Updated: 17 Apr 2020 10:56 PM BdST

Google Ad Manager has announced fee relief for news publishers for five months to help them cope up with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jason Washing, Google’s Managing Director for Global Partnerships – News, made the announcement in a blog post on Friday.

He said they will notify their news partners that meet the requirements about the details of the program, and what they can expect to see in their account statements over the coming days.

This builds on the GNI’s Journalism Emergency Relief Fund, which is delivering aid to thousands of small and local news publishers globally, and other programs to support the industry, according to Washing.

Many new organisations across the globe have been ravaged by declining advertising revenues from companies hit by lockdowns.

In Bangladesh, the crisis has shuttered down a number of newspapers while some have stopped publishing print editions with the readers fearing infection from things outside of their homes.

Some others have resorted to publishing news on the internet only.

India's vibrant newspaper industry that reaches tens of millions of readers daily has been forced to slash jobs and salaries.

“During times of global crisis, people rely on quality journalism to stay informed and safe. And the ads that appear alongside news coverage help fund the journalists who write breaking news stories, and keep news sites and apps running,” Washing wrote.

“With these efforts, we aim to help news organizations reduce some of the cost of managing their businesses and funding important journalism during this time.” he added.

