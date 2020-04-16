TCB deploys 3,000 dealers for Ramadan fair price sale
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Apr 2020 03:36 AM BdST Updated: 16 Apr 2020 03:36 AM BdST
The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh or TCB has started selling commodities at reasonable prices in 400 spots throughout the country, including 90 in Dhaka, to keep prices within easy reach during Ramadan.
The government has strengthened the programme to sell oil, sugar, chickpeas, lentil, and onion with about 3,000 dealers, the commerce ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
Eight mobile teams with officials from the ministry are monitoring the sale in Dhaka, it said.
The commerce minister has ordered legal action against any dealer involved in misuse of the products at the division, district and Upazila levels.
