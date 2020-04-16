Home > Business

TCB deploys 3,000 dealers for Ramadan fair price sale

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Apr 2020 03:36 AM BdST Updated: 16 Apr 2020 03:36 AM BdST

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh or TCB has started selling commodities at reasonable prices in 400 spots throughout the country, including 90 in Dhaka, to keep prices within easy reach during Ramadan.

The government has strengthened the programme to sell oil, sugar, chickpeas, lentil, and onion with about 3,000 dealers, the commerce ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Eight mobile teams with officials from the ministry are monitoring the sale in Dhaka, it said.

The commerce minister has ordered legal action against any dealer involved in misuse of the products at the division, district and Upazila levels.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Half of BGMEA members yet to pay workers

Banks told to waive credit card interest

Representational Image: Personal protective equipment (PPE) have become essential to shield medics against the coronavirus infection. Several garment factories are engaged in PPE production in Dhaka and Chittagong for frontline responders. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

H&M starts protective apron production

FILE -- The Google campus in Mountain View, Calif, Dec. 4, 2019. Google and Facebook’s advertising businesses may be headed for a rare stumble as the coronavirus pushes the global economy into a tailspin. (Jason Henry/The New York Times)

Google, Facebook may face ad slump

Customers still need to pay credit card interest

Bankers to get ‘special incentives’

A third of firms have paid workers: BGMEA

A person passes the logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in front of OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria April 9, 2020. Reuters

OPEC, Russia approve biggest ever oil cut

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.