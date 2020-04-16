Bangladesh Bank extends banking hours for customers again to 1pm

The central bank on Thursday issued a circular, ordering banks to remain open until 2pm and conduct customer transactions between 10 am to 1 pm from Apr 19.

The decision was taken to resolve various banking problems during the lockdown, according to the circular.

Initially, the banking hours were fixed from 10am to 12pm with the banks remaining open until 1.30pm.

On Apr 2, the banking hours were extended to 1pm for customers, with the banks remaining open until 3 pm.

The central bank on Apr 9 ordered banks to conduct customer transactions between 10am to 12.30 pm after some bankers became infected with the coronavirus.