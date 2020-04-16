Home > Business

Bangladesh Bank extends banking hours for customers again to 1pm

  Chief Economics Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Apr 2020 03:57 PM BdST Updated: 16 Apr 2020 03:57 PM BdST

Bangladesh Bank has once again extended the banking hours for customers by 30 minutes to 1pm amid the lockdown to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The central bank on Thursday issued a circular, ordering banks to remain open until 2pm and conduct customer transactions between 10 am to 1 pm from Apr 19.

The decision was taken to resolve various banking problems during the lockdown, according to the circular.

Initially, the banking hours were fixed from 10am to 12pm with the banks remaining open until 1.30pm.

On Apr 2, the banking hours were extended to 1pm for customers, with the banks remaining open until 3 pm.

The central bank on Apr 9 ordered banks to conduct customer transactions between 10am to 12.30 pm after some bankers became infected with the coronavirus.

