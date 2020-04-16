A day to the deadline, nearly half of BGMEA members yet to pay workers

As many as 1,088 firms registered with the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association have not cleared the payments until Wednesday, the BGMEA said.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of workers took to the streets in different parts of Dhaka over back pay defying the lockdown imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

It came around three weeks after the government announced a Tk 50 billion bailout package for the exporting sectors, mostly readymade garment factories, to pay the workers.

The 1,186 factories that have paid the workers mostly include the large ones. BGMEA claimed its members have paid more than 1.9 million workers, which is 78 percent of the over 2.4 million.

Generally the factories pay the workers within the 10th of every month, but considering the pandemic that forced cancellation of orders of billions of US dollars, the owners told the government that they would clear the payments by Apr 16.

As hundreds of thousands were yet to get salary of March, protesters also gathered and demonstrated in Savar, Gazipur and Chattogram, and police had to intervene for negotiation.

BGMEA President Rubana Huq said 80 percent of the workers would get wages by Apr 16, and the rest by Apr 20 or ”some days later”.

The owners will have to apply for loans with 2 percent “service charge” from the government bailout package within Apr 20 for the payment of April, she said. The lockdown started on Mar 26.

“We will try to get the application deadline deferred,” Rubana said.