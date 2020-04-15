Home > Business

H&M starts protective apron production at supplier

  >>  Reuters

Published: 15 Apr 2020 07:55 PM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2020 07:55 PM BdST

H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, said on Wednesday it had started producing protective aprons at a supplier and would deliver one million aprons to the Swedish healthcare system over the coming two weeks.

The company is one of a number of fashion retailers mobilising to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Larger rival Inditex, the owner of the Zara brand, is also making medical supplies, while British fashion brand Barbour said on Wednesday it had turned over its production line to making protective gowns.

The apron for H&M is being produced in accordance with the ISO13485 quality standard and requirements set by Swedish healthcare authorities, a H&M spokeswoman said in a statement.

H&M has earlier started production of protective face masks for hospital staff, helping to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE -- The Google campus in Mountain View, Calif, Dec. 4, 2019. Google and Facebook’s advertising businesses may be headed for a rare stumble as the coronavirus pushes the global economy into a tailspin. (Jason Henry/The New York Times)

Google, Facebook may face ad slump

Customers still need to pay credit card interest

Bankers to get ‘special incentives’

A third of firms have paid workers: BGMEA

A person passes the logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in front of OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria April 9, 2020. Reuters

OPEC, Russia approve biggest ever oil cut

FILE -- Health care workers take a break from work at a hospital in Barcelona on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Chinese customs officials, facing accusations from Europe that some medical supplies have been defective, have begun inspecting every shipment of medical supplies for quality issues before export, a policy likely to delay the arrival of critical gear at hospitals around the world that are struggling to cope with the coronavirus pandemic. (Samuel Aranda/The New York Times)

China delays mask, ventilator exports

Fashion industry rattled by coronavirus

Tran Wills, owner of Base Coat Nail Salon, at the salon in Denver, Apr 9, 2020. Small-business owners like Wills around the country are racing to secure their portion of the Paycheck Protection Programme, a $349 billion relief programme that Congress authorised to help them survive the pandemic and keep their employees on the payroll. The New York Times

Keep workers on, or lay them off?

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.