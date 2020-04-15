H&M starts protective apron production at supplier
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Apr 2020 07:55 PM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2020 07:55 PM BdST
H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, said on Wednesday it had started producing protective aprons at a supplier and would deliver one million aprons to the Swedish healthcare system over the coming two weeks.
The company is one of a number of fashion retailers mobilising to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.
Larger rival Inditex, the owner of the Zara brand, is also making medical supplies, while British fashion brand Barbour said on Wednesday it had turned over its production line to making protective gowns.
The apron for H&M is being produced in accordance with the ISO13485 quality standard and requirements set by Swedish healthcare authorities, a H&M spokeswoman said in a statement.
H&M has earlier started production of protective face masks for hospital staff, helping to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Even Google and Facebook may be facing an ad slump
- Credit card late fees waived due to coronavirus lockdown, but interest must be paid
- Bangladesh Bank announces ‘incentives' for bankers working during virus lockdown
- A third of firms have paid workers amid coronavirus crisis, BGMEA claims
- OPEC, Russia approve biggest ever oil cut amid coronavirus pandemic
- China delays mask and ventilator exports after quality complaints
- Keep workers on, or lay them off? Small businesses face hard choices
- Bangladesh to get Tk 250m in aid from Switzerland to battle coronavirus
- Fashion industry reeling ahead of Pahela Baishakh as coronavirus bites
- BGMEA, BKMEA decide to keep factories shut during lockdown until Apr 25
Most Read
- GSK, Sanofi strike deal to develop COVID-19 vaccine
- Doctor dies from COVID-19, first in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh reports 219 new COVID-19 cases as death toll reaches 50
- After she contracts coronavirus, doctor says Impulse Hospital evading responsibility
- With COVID-19 symptoms, 50-year old woman says family dumped her in jungle
- Doctors, nurses of Impulse, Insaf Barakah hospitals in Dhaka contract coronavirus
- US military says coronavirus likely occurred naturally but not certain
- Garment workers block Dhaka streets for back pay
- Trump halts World Health Organisation funding amid coronavirus pandemic
- Positioning coronavirus patients on their stomachs can save lives: doctors