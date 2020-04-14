Home > Business

Credit card late fees waived due to coronavirus lockdown, but interest must be paid

  Farhan Fardaus,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Apr 2020 12:07 AM BdST Updated: 14 Apr 2020 12:07 AM BdST

Bangladesh Bank had waived fines for delay in credit card repayment until June due to the coronavirus outbreak, but the customers will still need to pay interest.

Many customers called bdnews24.com and asked about the issue after getting SMS notification from the banks for repayment in the first week of this month after the central bank announced the waiver on Apr 4.  

They also received notification that they will not need to pay any late fees, but some were confused about the interest.   

Krishna Kanti Dutta, an employee of a private firm, has credit cards of United Commercial Bank and City Bank.

He said United notified him about the waiver of the late fee for this month while City said it would charge any fines for delay in repayment until May 31.

Eastern Bank Limited or EBL also sent similar notifications.

Molla Abdul Quader, an EBL representative for customer care service, told bdnews24.com the customers will need to pay the interest from the deadline for repayment.

The interests of a month will add up to the credit and interest will be charged on the whole amount from the next month, he said. 

The bank charges around Tk 0.8 interest per Tk 1,000 daily, according to him.

“We’ve implemented the Bangladesh Bank instruction on waiver of fines, but interest will continue,” Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, head of EBL cards and digital banking, said.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of Mutual Trust Bank, also said they continued charging interest.

“There is no scope of [waiving interest]. And the circular [of Bangladesh Bank] did not mention anything on interest,” he said.

The customers said the central bank waiver will not come in handy if they need to repay in time to avoid interest.

One of them, “Hasan”, said he was depending on his credit card for shopping online amid the lockdown as he fears infection if he goes out to the crowded marketplaces.

“I’ve requested my landlord to wait for the rent until the banks start operating normally. But it will be a problem if I need to pay interest. Can it be called a waiver? The question of waiving late fee doesn’t arise if I have to pay in time,” he said.

