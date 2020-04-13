Bangladesh Bank announces ‘incentives' for bankers working during virus lockdown

In a circular released on Monday, the central bank also ordered bank authorities to implement its 16-point charter of recommendations to prevent the risk of community transmission of the virus.

It also called on banks to seek assistance from the local administration to ensure that clients, visitors and staffers follow the social distancing measures.

A number of bankers have already been infected with the novel coronavirus in the course of their work during the nationwide shutdown.

The government has moved to acknowledge their efforts to continue working despite exposing both themselves and their families by drawing up a special allowance scheme for them.

Bank staffers across the board, including permanent, temporary and contractual employees, who have been physically attending office, will be eligible for the special allowance, which will range between Tk 30,000 and Tk 100,000.