A third of firms have paid workers amid coronavirus crisis, BGMEA claims

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Apr 2020 04:14 AM BdST Updated: 13 Apr 2020 04:14 AM BdST

In the wake of worker unrest in Gazipur, Savar, Ashulia and Narayanganj over back pay, the garment exporters’ lobby BGMEA has said a third of the firms have made payments despite the coronavirus crisis.

The rest of the workers would also be paid by Apr 16, said Rubana Huq, the president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association BGMEA.

As many as 761 companies out of 2,274 members of BGMEA paid their workers until Sunday, the association claimed.

“I urge all sides to have patience. The transport system has come to a complete standstill and the commercial banks are not operating in full swing,” Rubana said.

“And the latest information is that exports have dropped 77 percent while the owners are facing different sorts of problems. In this circumstance, I urge all to have faith in us,” the BGMEA president added.

In a joint statement with Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association or BKMEA, BGMEA said the apparel factories started opening mobile banking accounts for their workers on Apr 4, when the lockdown had been scheduled to be off but got extended as coronavirus cases continued to surge.

BGMEA and BKMEA said they have opened Nagad accounts for 85,000 workers, Rocket for 160,000 and bKash for 360,000.

BKMEA President AKM Salim Osman urged the members of the association to open factories for two to three days to clear the payments.

