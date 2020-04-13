A third of firms have paid workers amid coronavirus crisis, BGMEA claims
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Apr 2020 04:14 AM BdST Updated: 13 Apr 2020 04:14 AM BdST
In the wake of worker unrest in Gazipur, Savar, Ashulia and Narayanganj over back pay, the garment exporters’ lobby BGMEA has said a third of the firms have made payments despite the coronavirus crisis.
The rest of the workers would also be paid by Apr 16, said Rubana Huq, the president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association BGMEA.
As many as 761 companies out of 2,274 members of BGMEA paid their workers until Sunday, the association claimed.
“I urge all sides to have patience. The transport system has come to a complete standstill and the commercial banks are not operating in full swing,” Rubana said.
“And the latest information is that exports have dropped 77 percent while the owners are facing different sorts of problems. In this circumstance, I urge all to have faith in us,” the BGMEA president added.
In a joint statement with Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association or BKMEA, BGMEA said the apparel factories started opening mobile banking accounts for their workers on Apr 4, when the lockdown had been scheduled to be off but got extended as coronavirus cases continued to surge.
BGMEA and BKMEA said they have opened Nagad accounts for 85,000 workers, Rocket for 160,000 and bKash for 360,000.
BKMEA President AKM Salim Osman urged the members of the association to open factories for two to three days to clear the payments.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- OPEC, Russia approve biggest ever oil cut amid coronavirus pandemic
- China delays mask and ventilator exports after quality complaints
- Keep workers on, or lay them off? Small businesses face hard choices
- Bangladesh to get Tk 250m in aid from Switzerland to battle coronavirus
- Fashion industry reeling ahead of Pahela Baishakh as coronavirus bites
- BGMEA, BKMEA decide to keep factories shut during lockdown until Apr 25
- Salons, parlours remain shut amid coronavirus outbreak
- How a luxury hotel on billionaires’ row became a dorm for hospital workers
- Bangladesh Bank scales down banking hours amid surge in virus cases
- Panic grips bankers as coronavirus cases escalate in Bangladesh
Most Read
- Life and death in the ‘hot zone’
- Bangladesh hangs Abdul Mazed, a killer of its founding father Sheikh Mujib
- Bangladesh reports 4 more virus deaths as infections soar to 621
- World Bank forecasts worst economic slump in Bangladesh, other South Asian nations in 40 years
- Bangladesh suspends six doctors for refusing to treat COVID-19 patients
- Bangladesh extends ban on passenger flights to Apr 30 as coronavirus cases surge
- WHO says looking into reports of some COVID-19 patients testing positive again
- Two thirds of COVID-19 patients improve after Gilead drug: NEJM
- Gazipur garment workers block highway over back pay
- North Korea calls for stricter anti-epidemic measures; meeting attendees spotted with no masks