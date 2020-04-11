Bangladesh to get Tk 250m in aid from Switzerland to battle coronavirus
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Apr 2020 02:29 PM BdST Updated: 11 Apr 2020 02:29 PM BdST
Switzerland has announced Tk 250 million for immediate coronavirus response activities in Bangladesh, which will be implemented through local and international partner organisations.
In collaboration with the Bangladesh government, civil society, development partners and donor organisations, Switzerland continues to evaluate additional response activities to prevent and mitigate COVID-19 risks in Bangladesh even better and faster, it added.
Switzerland has further committed Tk 1.26 billion to the UN’s global COVID-19 appeal as well as the International Red Cross and Red Crescent movement.
