Bangladesh to get Tk 250m in aid from Switzerland to battle coronavirus

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Apr 2020 02:29 PM BdST Updated: 11 Apr 2020 02:29 PM BdST

Switzerland has announced Tk 250 million for immediate coronavirus response activities in Bangladesh, which will be implemented through local and international partner organisations.

The European nation will stand by Bangladesh in facing this crisis and implementing an effective response, the Swiss Embassy said in a statement on Saturday.
 
In collaboration with the Bangladesh government, civil society, development partners and donor organisations, Switzerland continues to evaluate additional response activities to prevent and mitigate COVID-19 risks in Bangladesh even better and faster, it added.
 
Switzerland has further committed Tk 1.26 billion to the UN’s global COVID-19 appeal as well as the International Red Cross and Red Crescent movement.

