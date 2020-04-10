Salons, parlours remain shut amid coronavirus outbreak
Sumon Mahmud, Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Apr 2020 02:20 PM BdST Updated: 10 Apr 2020 02:20 PM BdST
The coronavirus crisis has hit beauty establishments hard across Dhaka as most salons and beauty parlours remain shuttered for a second straight week amid a nationwide lockdown to stem the outbreak.
Woman’s World in Kakrail, which was abuzz with customers just a fortnight ago, is now empty and forlorn.
Naya Paltan’s Nasrin Aba Hossain is the owner of a beauty parlour. Her shop is also closed now.
“The long shutdown will make it difficult to keep the business afloat. The situation is making us worried,” said Nasrin.
Many hairdressers have closed their shops and returned to their villages after the lockdown began on Mar 26.
Fakirapool’s Gorom Pani Lane houses several salons. 15 days back the salons used to be crowded. Now the picture is very different.
No salons were seen operating in Malibagh, Shantibagh, Shantinagar, Naya Paltan, Fakirapul, Bijoynagar and Topkhana Road areas from morning until afternoon.
However, a barbershop was open in Gulbagh Lane. Its owner had left for his village amidst the shutdown, but has now returned.
“It is prohibited to keep salons open. I am conducting business discreetly so as not to draw the attention of law enforcers,” said the owner.
When asked why salons are barred from operating at this time, he said, “You need to maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection. It is very difficult to comply with this rule in salons.”
In Malibagh, two barbers, Gopal Chandra and Anil Chandra, were seen plying their trade beside the rail line.
"All salons are closed now. I am working here temporarily. I cannot continue without working anymore," Gopal said.
'Hafizur', a customer, said he discovered Gopal there while shopping for grocery.
“I felt restless for a few days at not being able to cut my hair so I decided to get it done.”
