Home > Business

Salons, parlours remain shut amid coronavirus outbreak

  Sumon Mahmud, Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Apr 2020 02:20 PM BdST Updated: 10 Apr 2020 02:20 PM BdST

The coronavirus crisis has hit beauty establishments hard across Dhaka as most salons and beauty parlours remain shuttered for a second straight week amid a nationwide lockdown to stem the outbreak.

Woman’s World in Kakrail, which was abuzz with customers just a fortnight ago, is now empty and forlorn.

Naya Paltan’s Nasrin Aba Hossain is the owner of a beauty parlour. Her shop is also closed now.

“The long shutdown will make it difficult to keep the business afloat. The situation is making us worried,” said Nasrin.

Many hairdressers have closed their shops and returned to their villages after the lockdown began on Mar 26.

Fakirapool’s Gorom Pani Lane houses several salons. 15 days back the salons used to be crowded. Now the picture is very different.

No salons were seen operating in Malibagh, Shantibagh, Shantinagar, Naya Paltan, Fakirapul, Bijoynagar and Topkhana Road areas from morning until afternoon.

However, a barbershop was open in Gulbagh Lane. Its owner had left for his village amidst the shutdown, but has now returned.

“It is prohibited to keep salons open. I am conducting business discreetly so as not to draw the attention of law enforcers,” said the owner.

When asked why salons are barred from operating at this time, he said, “You need to maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection. It is very difficult to comply with this rule in salons.”

In Malibagh, two barbers, Gopal Chandra and Anil Chandra, were seen plying their trade beside the rail line. 

"All salons are closed now. I am working here temporarily. I cannot continue without working anymore," Gopal said.

'Hafizur', a customer, said he discovered Gopal there while shopping for grocery.

“I felt restless for a few days at not being able to cut my hair so I decided to get it done.” 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

BB scales down banking hours

Virus panic grips bankers

Social distancing signs are everywhere at the Four Seasons New York in Manhattan, Apr 4, 2020, which is now housing hospital workers battling the coronavirus pandemic. Although other hotels in the city are helping with hospital bed overflow, the Four Seasons has dedicated itself exclusively to keeping doctors, nurses and other medical professionals well rested and safe. The New York Times

How a luxury hotel became a hospital workers' dorm

Asian shares rise on hopes of pandemic peak

Delivery worker Devender Singh, who works for Licious, an online meat store, fills his bag with orders, during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India, Apr 6, 2020. REUTERS

E-commerce is limping back to life in India

Asian shares turn cautious

FILE PHOTO: The H&M clothing store is seen in Times Square, New York, US, November 15, 2019. Reuters

H&M in talks to support workers

Govt unwilling to shut all factories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.