BGMEA, BKMEA decide to keep factories shut during lockdown until Apr 25
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Apr 2020 06:17 PM BdST Updated: 10 Apr 2020 06:29 PM BdST
The garment and knitwear exporters’ associations have decided to keep the factories shut until Apr 25 after the government extended the lockdown with the coronavirus cases rising.
The offices of the plants can remain open to pay the workers, but the owners must inform the associations and industrial police for that.
Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association or BGMEA and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association or BKMEA made the announcement in a joint statement on Friday.
