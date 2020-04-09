Bangladesh Bank scales down banking hours amid surge in virus cases
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Apr 2020 04:27 PM BdST Updated: 09 Apr 2020 04:27 PM BdST
Bangladesh Bank has scaled down banking hours for customers to 12.30pm as the coronavirus crisis intensified.
The central bank on Thursday issued a circular, ordering banks to remain open until 2pm and conduct customer transactions between 10 am to 12.30 pm, starting on Sunday.
The new banking hours will be applicable to bank branches that have remained open during the lockdown from Apr 12.
More to follow
