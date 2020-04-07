Some factories to stay open as govt unwilling to shut all, salary within Apr 16

The BGMEA and BKMEA, the two largest trade bodies of apparel exporters, have also asked the industry owners to pay labour wages by Apr 16.

Under strict surveillance, these factories will produce personal protective equipment and meet deadlines for other emergency orders.

The decision came at an emergency meeting at the Prime Minister Office on Monday night, according to the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) and factory owners.

“Due to the situation induced by the novel coronavirus and in conformity with the government holidays BGMEA and BKMEA member organisations will stay closed until Apr 14,” a press release said on Monday night.

“However, those who have important international purchase orders and those producing PPEs, masks etc. may remain open but in that case they have to inform their individual associations (BGMEA and BKMEA), DIFE and industrial police,” it added.

The factories that would stay open must inform DIFE and the industrial police so that they can verify and establish all measures of safety against coronavirus infection.

According to DIFE, around 125 to 150 factories are still open. They are supposed to receive a more accurate list soon.

“Many factories have important international purchase orders,” DIFE Inspector General Shibnath Roy told bdnews24.com, “While many factories are producing masks and other PPEs, including medical equipment essential to prevent coronavirus infection.”

“We are looking into the safety of the workers at this time. We are taking the temperature of the workers, ensuring mandatory usage of masks, hand sanitizers to keep hands clean etc.,” Shibnath Roy added.

All the industry owners of the two associations have been requested to ensure workers’ payment for the month of March by Apr 16 through separate notices by the associations.

“The factories which have been announced shut and pay workers directly may make the payments a bit later, but we have asked the member organisations to make payment as soon as factories open after Apr 14.”

He claimed many factories have already confirmed wage payment through bank accounts and bKash.