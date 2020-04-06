GSK to partner with Vir for potential COVID-19 treatments, invest $250m
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Apr 2020 06:56 PM BdST Updated: 06 Apr 2020 06:56 PM BdST
British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc will invest $250 million in Vir Biotechnology Inc and collaborate to develop potential treatments for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, the companies said on Monday.
Drugmakers across the globe are rushing to develop a treatment or vaccine for the fast-spreading coronavirus that has killed over 68,400 people globally. There are currently no approved treatments for the disease.
Initial focus will be to accelerate development of Vir's investigational treatments, VIR-7831 and VIR-7832, the companies said.
The companies plan to directly start with a mid-stage trial within the next three to five months.
Experts have said it could take 12 months to 18 months to develop a coronavirus vaccine.
The equity investment from GSK is priced at $37.73 per Vir share, a 10% premium to the stock's Friday close.
GSK has so far focused on providing adjuvants, efficacy boosters that play a vital role in many vaccines, as part of its efforts to find potential vaccines against the coronavirus.
This is California-based Vir's second partnership with a major drugmaker for the development of a potential coronavirus treatment, having last month signed a letter of intent with Biogen Inc.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh factory inspectors urge owners to stop firing workers amid coronavirus crisis
- Desperate garment workers cross Padma on crammed ferries to save jobs
- BGMEA urges owners to keep factories shut until April 11 amid risks of contagion
- Bangladesh Bank waives penalty on credit card dues until June amid virus lockdown
- Corona beer to halt production amid coronavirus outbreak
- Spain's coronavirus crisis stalls global fashion giant Inditex
- Airlines facing what official calls ‘deepest crisis ever’
- Bangladesh Bank extends banking hours during coronavirus shutdown
- StanChart Bangladesh announces support measures for clients amid coronavirus
- Bangladesh gets $350m in WB funds for Rohingyas, local communities in Cox’s Bazar
Most Read
- Coronavirus cases detected in 11 districts, more than half of them in Dhaka
- Bangladesh revises virus cases up to 123; death toll lowered to 12
- Bangladesh extends coronavirus lockdown to Apr 14
- ACC director dies from coronavirus in Dhaka
- Narayanganj Mayor Ivy’s coronavirus death rumour sparked by ‘TV news ticker’
- Kamal Ahmed, chief of Bangladesh Society in New York, dies from coronavirus
- UK PM Johnson admitted to hospital for tests after persistent coronavirus symptoms
- Over 900 foreigners left Bangladesh on special flights during coronavirus travel curbs
- Bangladesh restricts congregation in mosques, other places of worship
- DMP orders superstores, kitchen markets shut by 7pm amid coronavirus crisis