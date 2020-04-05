Bangladesh factory inspectors urge owners to stop firing workers amid coronavirus crisis
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Apr 2020 04:13 PM BdST Updated: 05 Apr 2020 04:13 PM BdST
Several factory owners are planning to continue operations by trimming their workforces in a bid to offset the economic implications of the coronavirus crisis, according to the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments, or DIFE.
Shibnath Roy, inspector general of DIFE, urged factory owners to refrain from laying off workers, considering that the government has announced a massive stimulus package aimed at protecting of workers and the industry.
He wrote to representatives of the owner’s association regarding the matter on Friday.
With the holy month of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr looming, any dismissal now will make it very difficult for workers to lead their lives while aggravating the crisis wrought by the coronavirus outbreak which might be difficult to handle in future, he said.
“In view of the overall situation, factory owners are sincerely requested to stop cutting their workforces.”
Bangladesh has seen a spike in cases in recent times, prompting a nationwide lockdown to contain the outbreak.
The global lockdown has dealt a major blow to Bangladesh’s apparel sector that accounts for more than 80% of exports, with about $3 billion worth of orders suspended or cancelled since March 20, according to garment exporters' lobbying group BGMEA.
