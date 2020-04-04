Desperate garment workers cross Padma on crammed ferries to save jobs
Munshiganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Apr 2020 11:16 PM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2020 11:16 PM BdST
Thousands of passengers crossed the Padma river on packed ferries through Munshiganj’s Shimulia on Saturday as workers rushed back to Dhaka to save their jobs in garment factories in and around Dhaka.
The desperate workers from the southern districts did not care about social distancing amid a nationwide shutdown of offices, workplaces and transport services imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
“People are returning to the capital as some garment factories are reopening in Dhaka,” said GM Ashraful, the in-charge of Mawa Naval Police Camp.
The pressure of passengers was so high in the morning that the ferries did not have any places left for vehicles, he said.
The travellers were taking small passenger carriers, microbuses or motorcycles or whatever means of transport they got from the pier to Dhaka.
The vehicles had to take the Louhojong-Tongibari-Munshiganj-Narayanganj route as the army set up a barricade on the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway.
Police were not hindering the vehicles in Narayanganj.
On Friday, hundreds of workers started a long journey on foot to Dhaka from Mymensingh on hearing that their factories were reopening.
Facing criticism for the decision to reopen the factories amid risk of contagion, the garment exporters’ lobbying group BGMEA on Saturday night urged its members to keep their plants closed through the nationwide shutdown to April 11.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BGMEA urges owners to keep factories shut until April 11 amid risks of contagion
- Bangladesh Bank waives penalty on credit card dues until June amid virus lockdown
- Corona beer to halt production amid coronavirus outbreak
- Spain's coronavirus crisis stalls global fashion giant Inditex
- Airlines facing what official calls ‘deepest crisis ever’
- Bangladesh Bank extends banking hours during coronavirus shutdown
- StanChart Bangladesh announces support measures for clients amid coronavirus
- Bangladesh gets $350m in WB funds for Rohingyas, local communities in Cox’s Bazar
- Bangladesh poultry industry could lose Tk 16bn to coronavirus crisis: association leader
- Mobile internet trends up, voice drops as virus impact pans out
Most Read
- Bangladesh puts into mosques 321 foreign members of Tabligh Jamaat
- Bangladesh confirms two more coronavirus deaths as infections surge to 70
- Buried as COVID-19 patient, man’s test report comes with another person’s name
- With job on the line, hundreds of Bangladesh workers walk over 100km to RMG factories
- Bangladesh extends transport shutdown to Apr 11
- Death tolls jump in US virus hot spots of New York, Louisiana
- First COVID-19 patient confirmed in Chattogram
- Hasina to update media Sunday as coronavirus shutdown continues
- Bangladesh Bank waives penalty on credit card dues until June amid virus lockdown
- Indian officials warn of lockdown extensions as COVID-19 cases in South Asia near 6,000