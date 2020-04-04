Home > Business

BGMEA urges owners to keep factories shut until April 11 amid risks of contagion

Garment exporters’ lobbying group BGMEA has urged its members to keep their factories closed through the nationwide shutdown over a coronavirus outbreak to April 11.

Rubana Huq, president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, made the call in an audio statement on Saturday night amid growing criticism against the BGMEA for going soft on errant factory owners who kept the plants open.

Rubana’s plea came hours after hundreds of workers headed back to Dhaka from different districts to join work sparking fears of contagion.

The government ordered shutdown of all offices and workplaces for 10 days to stem the spread of the virus from Mar 26. It later extended the shutdown, which includes the transport system, until Apr 11.

File photo

The garment factories that have orders to deliver can remain open but the owners must ensure protection of the workers from the virus, the government said.

BGMEA and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association also asked the owners to consider the government’s call for temporary closure of the factories.

The government also rolled out a Tk 50 billion bailout package for payment of exporting sector worker wages.

But many workers, who had returned home before the shutdown, started for their factories in Dhaka and other places mostly on foot with the transport services halted on hearing that the plants were reopening.

