StanChart Bangladesh announces support measures for clients amid coronavirus
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Apr 2020 11:51 AM BdST Updated: 02 Apr 2020 11:51 AM BdST
Standard Chartered Bangladesh has announced a series of support measures for its clients to help them cope with the coronavirus fallout.
It offered a tailor-made measure for clients, including small and medium enterprises, business banking clients and corporate clients, SCB said in a statement on Tuesday.
The bank offered a three-month payment holiday for loan against property, and mortgage loans for small and medium enterprises and business banking clients.
Business banking working capital clients will have an extension of trade facilities of up to 60 days and temporary overdraft or incremental short-term liquidity facility.
“These are extraordinary times, for Bangladesh, as the global pandemic of COVID-19, occurred at a time when our nation is at the inflection point of becoming a middle-income country and now the turn of events will pose the risk of derailing the country’s journey of prosperity,” said Naser Ezaz Bijoy, CEO of Standard Chartered Bangladesh.
“We know that more than ever, our clients with impeccable track records will need support to face this challenge.”
For corporate clients, SCB announced immediate payment holidays for 30 days with scope of further extension to be considered on a case-by-case basis. With the evolving situation, the bank will utilise the payment holiday period to assess the need for additional support, in discussion with the clients, it said.
Clients eligible for these programmes will also be exempted from penal interest and late payment charges.
Entrepreneurs will get a waiver of the credit card late payment fee, the bank said.
“Standard Chartered is implementing 9% lending rate as per central bank guidelines, this will ease the burden of the clients as well,” Bijoy said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh gets $350m in WB funds for Rohingyas, local communities in Cox’s Bazar
- Bangladesh poultry industry could lose Tk 16bn to coronavirus crisis: association leader
- Mobile internet trends up, voice drops as virus impact pans out
- Bangladesh hopes to start producing medical-grade PPE in six months
- Qatar Airways CEO says will keep flying but warns cash is running out
- Biman suspends London, Manchester flights for a week amid pandemic
- Singapore Airlines latest to get massive bailout amid coronavirus crisis
- Bangladesh apparel exporters’ lobby advises production shutdown after coronavirus bailout announced
- Lazz Pharma fined for stockpiling sanitser, charging high amid virus outbreak
- Mobile telecom workers face restrictions amid COVID-19 shutdown: AMTOB
Most Read
- Bangladesh reports 6th coronavirus death as infections rise to 54
- Bangladesh plans to release 3,000 prisoners amid mounting virus fears
- Army will go tough on people defying social distancing advices: ISPR
- Bangladesh extends coronavirus shutdown to Apr 11
- Bangladesh will extend Tk 50bn coronavirus relief package to exporters as bank credit
- Brands abandon Bangladesh workers in virus pandemic: HRW
- Any number of troops is ready to be deployed to fight coronavirus: Army chief Gen Aziz
- Chinese scientists seeking potential COVID-19 treatment find 'effective' antibodies
- Trouble looms as multi-storey buildings double up as mosquito hubs in Dhaka
- Wife of coronavirus-hit Bangladeshi man in Singapore gives birth to a baby boy