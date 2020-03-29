Home > Business

Qatar Airways CEO says will keep flying but warns cash is running out

Qatar Airways will continue to operate flights as long as necessary to get stranded travellers home, Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker told Reuters on Sunday, but warned that the carrier could soon run out of cash.

"We have enough cash to take us through a very short period of time," he said in a phone interview.

He said the airline would eventually have to seek support from its owner, the Qatar government.

The Middle East carrier is one of few global airlines to continue operate after the coronavirus decimated travel demand almost overnight.

