Biman suspends London, Manchester flights for a week amid pandemic

The last flights on the routes to the UK will leave Dhaka on Mar 29 and return on the following day, Md Mokabbir Hossain, managing director and CEO of the flag carrier, told bdnews24.com on Friday evening.

The suspension will begin from Mar 31, he added.

Bangladesh barred passengers from all European countries, except Britain, on Mar 16 after the coronavirus spread throughout the continent.

But the number of infections in the UK has passed 11,000 with over 500 deaths.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier on Friday announced he has caught the virus. Health Secretary Matt Hancock has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Besides Europe, Bangladesh suspended air connectivity with India, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, Turkey, Malaysia, Oman and Singapore on Mar 21 as travel restrictions and lockdowns spread across the word to stem the pandemic.