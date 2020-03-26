Mobile telecom workers face restrictions amid COVID-19 shutdown: AMTOB
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Mar 2020 01:34 AM BdST Updated: 26 Mar 2020 01:34 AM BdST
The Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh or AMTOB has urged the law enforcement not to hinder workers involved in the industry to ensure uninterrupted services amid a shutdown over coronavirus.
In a statement on Wednesday, the association said telecom has been declared an emergency service like utility providers during the holidays announced to prevent the spread of the virus.
The emergency service providers will continue work and keep their offices open during the holidays and shutdown, it said, citing a Cabinet Division circular.
“However, in some places, officials and/or representatives of the mobile network operators faced challenges from the law enforcement agencies during their official works including network management, recharge and distribution and customer service,” the AMTOB said.
“We would like to request the responsible officials of the law enforcement agencies to communicate with their field officials so that the mobile operators can provide their countrywide uninterrupted services and keep their offices open without any disruption,” it added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Coronavirus spurs a wave of suspect websites looking to cash in
- Bangladesh suspends all domestic flights from Mar 25 as coronavirus cases surge
- H&M scraps dividend due to coronavirus as all costs under review
- Limited bank services during Mar 26-Apr 4 holidays over coronavirus outbreak
- Indian stock market halts trading for 45 minutes
- H&M lines up supply chain to deliver protective gear to hospitals
- Primark to close its 189 stores in UK: Financial Times
- Shopping malls to shut from Mar 25 to 31 as coronavirus fears spook shoppers
- Bangladesh exempts coronavirus protection equipment from duties, taxes
- Britain's M&S warns of severe impact from coronavirus
Most Read
- BNP chief Khaleda Zia is released after 25 months behind bars
- Bangladesh in virtual lockdown as coronavirus fight flares
- What to expect from Hasina’s address to nation?
- Bangladesh registers fifth death from coronavirus, cases unchanged at 39
- Hasina announces Tk 50bn in virus fund for worker wages
- Italian coronavirus deaths jump, dashing hopes that worst was over
- Italian coronavirus deaths jump, dashing hopes that worst was over
- Hasina says saving lives from COVID-19 is her government’s top priority
- Khaleda will return to her Gulshan home after 25 months in jail
- Bangladesh reports fourth coronavirus death, six new cases