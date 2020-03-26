Home > Business

Mobile telecom workers face restrictions amid COVID-19 shutdown: AMTOB

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Mar 2020 01:34 AM BdST Updated: 26 Mar 2020 01:34 AM BdST

The Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh or AMTOB has urged the law enforcement not to hinder workers involved in the industry to ensure uninterrupted services amid a shutdown over coronavirus.

In a statement on Wednesday, the association said telecom has been declared an emergency service like utility providers during the holidays announced to prevent the spread of the virus.

The emergency service providers will continue work and keep their offices open during the holidays and shutdown, it said, citing a Cabinet Division circular.

“However, in some places, officials and/or representatives of the mobile network operators faced challenges from the law enforcement agencies during their official works including network management, recharge and distribution and customer service,” the AMTOB said.

“We would like to request the responsible officials of the law enforcement agencies to communicate with their field officials so that the mobile operators can provide their countrywide uninterrupted services and keep their offices open without any disruption,” it added.

