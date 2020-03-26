Lazz Pharma fined for stockpiling sanitser, charging high amid virus outbreak
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Mar 2020 04:01 AM BdST Updated: 26 Mar 2020 04:01 AM BdST
A mobile court has fined Lazz Pharma Tk 100,000 for price gouging and stockpiling of goods needed for protection from virus amid a COVID-19 outbreak.
A commerce ministry team led by Abdul Zabbar Mandal, an official of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, found the irregularities at the pharmaceutical superstore’s Fakirapool outlet in Dhaka on Wednesday.
It found that the outlet was charging Tk 20 for a pair of Tk 4 gloves.
Later, the team recovered a few cartons of Hexisol sanitiser though the staff members denied having any in the shop.
Mandal posted on Facebook a video of the operation in which a Lazz Pharma employee admitted to the wrongdoings.
