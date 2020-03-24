Bangladesh suspends all domestic flights from Mar 25 as coronavirus cases surge

The decision on Tuesday follows announcements to shut down all public transport services including buses, trains and launches.

“Flight services in domestic routes will be shut from Wednesday to Apr 4,” said chairman of the organisation Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Mafidur Rahman.

Following decisions will be taken after assessing the situation, he said.

On Tuesday afternoon, Bangladesh confirmed six more coronavirus cases and one more death, taking the total number of infected patients to 39 and deaths to four.