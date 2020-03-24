Bangladesh suspends all domestic flights from Mar 25 as coronavirus cases surge
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Mar 2020 04:12 PM BdST Updated: 24 Mar 2020 04:12 PM BdST
Civil Aviation Authority has decided to suspend all domestic flights from Wednesday, Mar 25 to April 4 in an effort halt the spread of coronavirus infection.
The decision on Tuesday follows announcements to shut down all public transport services including buses, trains and launches.
“Flight services in domestic routes will be shut from Wednesday to Apr 4,” said chairman of the organisation Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Mafidur Rahman.
Following decisions will be taken after assessing the situation, he said.
On Tuesday afternoon, Bangladesh confirmed six more coronavirus cases and one more death, taking the total number of infected patients to 39 and deaths to four.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- H&M scraps dividend due to coronavirus as all costs under review
- Limited bank services during Mar 26-Apr 4 holidays over coronavirus outbreak
- Indian stock market halts trading for 45 minutes
- H&M lines up supply chain to deliver protective gear to hospitals
- Primark to close its 189 stores in UK: Financial Times
- Shopping malls to shut from Mar 25 to 31 as coronavirus fears spook shoppers
- Bangladesh exempts coronavirus protection equipment from duties, taxes
- Britain's M&S warns of severe impact from coronavirus
- Bangladesh to get $170m from World Bank for sanitation in Dhaka
- Coronavirus comes as a blessing for rice traders as prices rise in Dhaka
Most Read
- Bangladesh to shut all offices from Mar 26 to Apr 4
- Bangladesh Army to assist civil administration in coronavirus fight
- Bangladesh registers third coronavirus death; the number of infected rises to 33
- Two garment factories shut down in Savar
- It’s official: Bangladesh lists COVID-19 as a communicable disease
- Limited bank services during Mar 26-Apr 4 holidays over coronavirus outbreak
- Public transports shut from Mar 26 to Apr 4 amid coronavirus outbreak
- Bangladesh man is Gambia’s first coronavirus fatality
- Brahmanbaria civil surgeon removed for hosting daughter’s wedding party amid COVID-19 crisis
- BUET ‘locks down’ Dhakeshwari area after resident is infected