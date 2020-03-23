Indian stock market halts trading for 45 minutes
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Mar 2020 01:17 PM BdST Updated: 23 Mar 2020 01:17 PM BdST
India’s stock market halted its trading for the second time this month as the country escalated lockdowns to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
On Monday, equity indices plunged with benchmark Bombay Stock Exchange sensex skidding more than 3,500 points. A steep dive of 10 percent in the lower circuit in the 30-share BSE pack caused a trading halt for 45 minutes, says The Times Of India.
The lower circuit was hit at 9:58am local time. Pre-open call auction session resumed at 10:43am local time. Normal trade resumed at 10:58am local time.
After trade resumed, both BSE and NSE indexes continued to fall further with sensex falling over 3,500 point and Nifty below 7.750-level, reported The Times Of India.
Earlier this month on Mar 13, trading halted when the lower circuit triggered for the first time in 12 years since the global financial crisis.
The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 421 on Monday, India's federal health ministry said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- H&M lines up supply chain to deliver protective gear to hospitals
- Primark to close its 189 stores in UK: Financial Times
- Shopping malls to shut from Mar 25 to 31 as coronavirus fears spook shoppers
- Bangladesh exempts coronavirus protection equipment from duties, taxes
- Britain's M&S warns of severe impact from coronavirus
- Bangladesh to get $170m from World Bank for sanitation in Dhaka
- Coronavirus comes as a blessing for rice traders as prices rise in Dhaka
- Job cut fears as fashion brands slash orders in Bangladesh with coronavirus
- H&M issues notice of temporary lay-offs to 2,000 staff in Norway, Iceland
- Bangladesh stocks jump after new rules to regulate price swings
Most Read
- Bangladesh reports three more coronavirus cases
- Two US returnees, who attended wedding reception in Bangladesh, test positive for coronavirus
- Elderly man in Dhaka’s Tolarbagh dies; police say he caught coronavirus
- Second dog in Hong Kong tests positive for Covid-19 virus
- Two deaths in Khulna after fever, coughs and breathing problems
- HSC exams postponed amid coronavirus fears
- Emirates to stop all passenger flights, slash wages
- Lockdowns not enough to defeat coronavirus: WHO's Ryan
- Bangladesh bans foreigners’ arrivals through 11 land ports
- Shopping malls to shut from Mar 25 to 31 as coronavirus fears spook shoppers