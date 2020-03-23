Home > Business

Indian stock market halts trading for 45 minutes

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Mar 2020 01:17 PM BdST Updated: 23 Mar 2020 01:17 PM BdST

India’s stock market halted its trading for the second time this month as the country escalated lockdowns to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

On Monday, equity indices plunged with benchmark Bombay Stock Exchange sensex skidding more than 3,500 points. A steep dive of 10 percent in the lower circuit in the 30-share BSE pack caused a trading halt for 45 minutes, says The Times Of India.

The lower circuit was hit at 9:58am local time. Pre-open call auction session resumed at 10:43am local time. Normal trade resumed at 10:58am local time.

After trade resumed, both BSE and NSE indexes continued to fall further with sensex falling over 3,500 point and Nifty below 7.750-level, reported The Times Of India.

Earlier this month on Mar 13, trading halted when the lower circuit triggered for the first time in 12 years since the global financial crisis.

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 421 on Monday, India's federal health ministry said.

