H&M lines up supply chain to deliver protective gear to hospitals
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Mar 2020 02:27 AM BdST Updated: 23 Mar 2020 02:27 AM BdST
Sweden's H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, said on Sunday it would use its vast supply network to source personal protective equipment for hospitals in the European Union to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
H&M said it had offered the EU its help and was now trying to understand which needs were most urgent while working out what its supply chain could deliver.
"The EU has asked us to share our purchasing operations and logistics capabilities in order to source supplies, but in this urgent initial phase, we will donate the supplies," a H&M spokeswoman said in an email.
H&M, which has temporarily shut its stores in many of its markets due to the pandemic, has suppliers around the globe, but mostly in China and other Asian countries such as India, Bangladesh and Vietnam.
H&M said it had been informed that protective masks were the main priority, but gowns and gloves were also badly needed.
Many countries have already run short, of protective gear for health workers and of equipment crucial in the treatment of severe coronavirus cases.
Some are drafting automakers and aerospace manufacturers to repurpose factories to produce ventilators.
Last week H&M's biggest rival Inditex, which owns the Zara brand, offered to make hospital garments, or scrubs, for stretched hospitals in its home country, Spain, and also make its vast logistics and supplier network available to meet Spain's needs of protective masks, gloves, goggles and caps.
More than 305,000 people have been confirmed to have the virus around the world, and more than 13,000 have died.
H&M said it would initially deliver to the countries where the EU saw the greatest need, which could be inside or outside the bloc.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Primark to close its 189 stores in UK: Financial Times
- Shopping malls to shut from Mar 25 to 31 as coronavirus fears spook shoppers
- Bangladesh exempts coronavirus protection equipment from duties, taxes
- Britain's M&S warns of severe impact from coronavirus
- Bangladesh to get $170m from World Bank for sanitation in Dhaka
- Coronavirus comes as a blessing for rice traders as prices rise in Dhaka
- Job cut fears as fashion brands slash orders in Bangladesh with coronavirus
- H&M issues notice of temporary lay-offs to 2,000 staff in Norway, Iceland
- Bangladesh stocks jump after new rules to regulate price swings
- Wall Street slumps again as fears continue to spiral, Dow all but erases 'Trump-bump'
Most Read
- Bangladesh reports three more coronavirus cases
- Coronavirus suspect dies in Sylhet hospital
- Second dog in Hong Kong tests positive for Covid-19 virus
- Two US returnees, who attended wedding reception in Bangladesh, test positive for coronavirus
- Video shows photojournalist Kajol was being followed before disappearance
- Two deaths in Khulna after fever, coughs and breathing problems
- HSC exams postponed amid coronavirus fears
- Doctor detained for spreading coronavirus rumours on social media
- Bangladesh bans foreigners’ arrivals through 11 land ports
- Italy deaths jump by almost 800 from coronavirus