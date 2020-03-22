Home > Business

Shopping malls to shut from Mar 25 to 31 as coronavirus fears spook shoppers

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Mar 2020 08:45 PM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2020 08:45 PM BdST

Bangladesh Shop Owners’ Association has decided to keep the shutters down from Mar 25 to Mar 31 as the shopping malls are shorn of shoppers due to fears of coronavirus.

But shops of daily essential goods, such as grocery, medicine and food, will remain open, the association’s President Helal Uddin told bdnews24.com on Sunday.

He said the leaders of the association took the decision after discussions by using information and communication technology as the people are advised to avoid gatherings to prevent infection.

“The number of customers has already declined while we still need to pay utility bills for fans, lights,” he added.

