Primark to close its 189 stores in UK: Financial Times

Published: 22 Mar 2020 09:25 PM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2020 09:25 PM BdST

Associated British Foods Plc intends to close its 189 Primark stores in the United Kingdom from Sunday night after cancelling all new orders from suppliers as demand shrinks due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Financial Times reported.
The fashion retailer has cancelled all new clothing orders from suppliers such as factories in India and Bangladesh but will continue to honour orders already shipped or delivered to Primark warehouses or stores, the FT said on Sunday.

