Bangladesh exempts coronavirus protection equipment from duties, taxes

The government has exempted from duties and taxes the medical equipment required for protection from the coronavirus as the number of patients continues to rise in Bangladesh amid a pandemic.

The exemption will be effective until June 30, the finance ministry said in a circular on Sunday.

