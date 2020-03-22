Bangladesh exempts coronavirus protection equipment from duties, taxes
Chief Economics Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Mar 2020 07:55 PM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2020 08:16 PM BdST
The government has exempted from duties and taxes the medical equipment required for protection from the coronavirus as the number of patients continues to rise in Bangladesh amid a pandemic.
The exemption will be effective until June 30, the finance ministry said in a circular on Sunday.

