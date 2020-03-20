Job cut fears as fashion brands slash orders in Bangladesh with coronavirus
>>Thomson Reuters Foundation
Published: 20 Mar 2020 04:00 AM BdST Updated: 20 Mar 2020 04:00 AM BdST
Factory workers in Bangladesh could go hungry as global fashion brands have cancelled or delayed orders worth $138 million due to coronavirus, manufacturers said on Thursday.
More than 100 Bangladeshi factories have already lost orders, manufacturers said, as retail sales plummeted globally and giants like Zara owner Inditex and H&M temporarily closed stores in Europe - the current epicentre of the flu-like virus.
"We are totally dependent on our export proceeds," said Rubana Huq, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, which has more than 4,000 members, describing coronavirus as the "curse of the century".
"(Our) plea to the brands has been to continue taking our orders until June. And to support us in any form so that the workers don't go hungry ... how will their lives and livelihood be sustained if there are cancellations?"
Bangladesh, the world's second largest garment supplier after China, is heavily-reliant on top fashion brands. The industry employs more than 4 million people, mostly women, and accounts for more than 80% of its exports.
The world's wealthiest nations ramped up spending and poured unprecedented aid into the traumatised global economy on Thursday as coronavirus cases ballooned, prompting widespread emergency lockdowns.
H&M said it had been hit by a drop in global demand but it was in close and transparent dialogue with its suppliers.
"Our long-term commitment to suppliers will remain intact," a spokesman told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in emailed comments.
"In this extreme situation we need to respond fast, together with our business partners, and take decisions that can be difficult in the short-term, but necessary in the long-term ... (and) find solutions that are suitable for all parties."
Labour activists said no workers had been fired as a result of coronavirus but they were afraid of losing their jobs.
"These workers live hand-to-mouth and they are panicked because they have heard that orders are being cancelled," Kalpona Akter, founder of the Bangladesh Centre for Worker Solidarity.
Akter said workers were also scared of catching coronavirus, with Bangladesh reporting 17 cases and one death by Thursday.
The International Labour Organization said in emailed comments that protective equipment, flexible working and better hygiene procedures were needed in Bangladesh's garment factories to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Huq said factories were exercising utmost caution and practising good hygiene.
The government said this month that it would assess the economic damage caused by coronavirus before deciding on support packages for business.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- H&M issues notice of temporary lay-offs to 2,000 staff in Norway, Iceland
- Bangladesh stocks jump after new rules to regulate price swings
- Wall Street slumps again as fears continue to spiral, Dow all but erases 'Trump-bump'
- Coronavirus triggers panic buying in Dhaka as stocks drop to 7-year low, gold prices fall
- Global stocks tumble as investors flee risk on coronavirus fears
- HSBC appoints insider Noel Quinn as chief executive
- Global travel seen falling 10.5pc this year: Travel Economics
- China's economy suffers heavy blow as epidemic paralyses activity
- Aramco 2019 profit drops, a week after shares fell below IPO
- Is there really a toilet paper shortage?
Most Read
- Coronavirus triggers panic buying in Dhaka as stocks drop to 7-year low, gold prices fall
- Bangladesh confirms three new cases of coronavirus
- Shops, public transport ordered closed in Madaripur’s Shibchar to stem coronavirus spread
- Bangladesh assigns army to build coronavirus quarantine unit
- China hits a coronavirus milestone: no new local infections
- Dhaka hospitals turning away patients with fever, cold needing coronavirus tests
- Dhaka stocks jump after new rules to regulate price swings
- Bangladesh bourses delay trading start further
- Bangladesh reports first coronavirus death
- In Iran, every 10 minutes one person dies from the coronavirus