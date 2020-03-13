Asset management of two mutual funds: Stay on High Court order upheld

Thursday’s appeals order means the High Court’s interim order keeping LR Global as the asset manager of the two mutual funds is no longer valid.

The High Court will now continue hearing the rules it had issued asking the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission and other respondents under what authority the regulators approved the decision to remove LR Global as the asset manager of the two mutual funds.

Ariful Islam, a lawyer for LR Global, told bdnews24.com they hope the firm will remain the asset manager of the two mutual funds until the High Court disposes of the rules.

The Appellate Division on Thursday heard two petitions seeking permission to file appeals. BSEC filed one and the other was filed by VIPB Asset Management Company Limited and five other unit holders.

The BSEC on Dec 23 last year approved the decision to remove LR Global as the asset manager of Green Delta and DBH First mutual funds.

LR Global later challenged the decision in a writ petition at the High Court.

After initial hearing of the petition, the High Court issued the set of rules and stayed the BSEC decision for six months.

Attorney General Mahbubey Alam stood for the BSEC during the hearing in his personal capacity while Mostafizur Rahman represented the six unit holders of the mutual funds. Lawyer Habibul Islam Bhuiyan was with Ariful for LR Global.

“LR Global bought Tk 100 shares of a company at Tk 12,500. We’ve invested here [in mutual funds] for profit. We will have nowhere to go if [LR Global] makes such investments,” Alam said at the hearing.

“Let the stay [on High Court’s interim order] continue,” Chief Justice Sued Mahmud Hossain said at one stage of Alam’s argument.

The lawyers for LR Global stood up at the time and urged the appeals court to uphold the status quo as well, but the Appellate Division judges dismissed their argument.

Ariful told bdnews24.com that LR Global has been managing Green Delta and DBH First mutual funds since 2009 as the “Best Performing Asset Manager” of Bangladesh.

At the hearing of the writ petition, the lawyers for LR Global argued that the BSEC approval of the decision to remove LR Global as the asset manager of the two mutual funds without holding a meeting of the unit holders was in breach of rule No. 31 (2) of the Securities and Exchange Commission Rules 2001.

LR Global was not even served a show-cause notice and no hearing was held before the removal in a break with the long-held practice of justice, the lawyers said.

They said the approval of the decision to make IDLC the asset manager may be deemed to have been done beyond authority as the Bangladesh General Insurance Company did not give any specific order on the removal of LR Global.

The move to remove LR Global should be declared to have been done beyond its legal authority as, according to the Trust Deed, LR Global could be removed only on “substantiated reasonable grounds of breach of trust” and “specific events of violation” of the Deed, but there was no such allegation against the company, the lawyers argued.

“LR Global has invested Tk 500 million in bdnews24.com. It invested Tk 250 million to buy Tk 100 shares at Tk 12,500 [from] existing shares of the managing director. The remaining Tk 250 million was also invested to buy Tk 100 shares at Tk 12,500,” Mostafizur, a lawyer for the unit holders, told the media after the Appellate Division passed the orders.

“bdnews24.com is a private limited company. Mutual fund’s money cannot be invested in a private limited company. And (doing so at) such a high price is out of the question,” he said.

“bdnews24.com’s balance-sheet shows it is a lossmaking company. There is no need for investing so much money here. There is no reason to do so,” he said.

“In this circumstance, more than two-thirds of the unit holders wrote to the BGIC for the removal and it sought the BSEC’s opinion. At one stage, the BSEC removed it [LR Global] in December. The High Court stayed the decision

“So, [after the Appellate Division orders] LR Global is no longer the asset manager of the two mutual funds. IDLC is replacing them in asset management [of the two funds],” he added.

When a reporter noted that bdnews24.com sold its shares at one-third of the valuation by a renowned firm, the lawyer said, “I’ve heard it for the first time now from you. I know nothing about it.”

“But it does not matter if the value is Tk 3 billion or Tk 30 billion. No mutual fund can invest in any private limited company. There are two issues here – investment at inflated value and in a private limited company.”

LR Global officials say investments can be made in private limited companies. They said they had consulted at least five renowned legal firms before investing in bdnews24.com.

These included Hassan and Associates, Sheikh and Chowdhury, Tanjib Alam and Associates, and Bhuiyan Islam and Zaidi.

All these legal firms were of the opinion that such investments are possible, the LR Global officials said. BSEC high-ups had also been consulted, they said.

They said there are more instances of investment being made in private limited companies and cited Race Asset Management as one of them.

And the system of valuation of non-listed or IT-based firms is totally different, the LR Global officials said.

“The paid-up capital of such firms can be very low in many cases, which will make the price after valuation look much higher. Many may mislead people by calling it inflated price. Unfortunately, this is exactly what has happened here,” an official of the asset management firm said.