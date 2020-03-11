Business travel sector to lose $820 bln in revenue on coronavirus hit
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Mar 2020 12:56 PM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2020 12:56 PM BdST
The global business travel sector is expected to take a revenue hit of about $820 billion, with China accounting for nearly half of the losses, as corporates curb travel plans in the face of the coronavirus epidemic, an industry body said on Tuesday.
Business travel to Asia has been the worst hit, with at least three out of every four companies reporting they have cancelled or suspended all or most business trips to China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and other Asia-Pacific countries, according to a survey by Global Business Travel Association (GBTA).
The industry group's latest estimate is sharply above its February forecast of a $560 billion hit.
The fast-spreading virus, which originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has killed more than 4,000 people, mostly in China, while disrupting businesses globally.
"Coronavirus is significantly impacting the business travel industry's bottom line," GBTA Chief Operating Officer Scott Solombrino said in a statement.
"The impact to the business travel industry – and to the broader economy – cannot be underestimated."
China, which has seen a 95% drop in business travel since the outbreak, is expected to lose $404.1 billion in revenue from corporate travel, followed by $190.5 billion in loss for Europe.
Airline and hotel industries, which typically are the biggest beneficiaries of corporate spending, have taken a major hit to their revenue as the virus continues to spread, the industry group said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Saudi oil price cut is a market shock with wide tremors
- Wall Street resumes trading after 7% plunge triggers halt
- Coronavirus fear: UK stocks and bonds tumble, PM to chair emergency meeting
- Saudi Aramco drops 10% after kingdom triggers oil price fall
- Dhaka stocks in freefall, key index extends losses for fourth day
- World stocks sink on coronavirus shock, oil price crash
- Oil crashes after Saudi Arabia starts price war amid slumping demand
- Stocks suffer, Treasury yields plumb new depths as virus spreads
- Bangladesh exporters panic as downtrend continues amid global coronavirus spread
- Stocks slide and airlines flag up to $113 billion in losses
Most Read
- RAB to investigate two cases against Papia
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- ECNEC approves Tk 177.77 billion Matarbari deep-sea port
- Bangladesh quarantines elderly couple returning from Saudi Arabia
- Turnout in schools remains normal despite coronavirus fears
- China's new coronavirus cases rise on infections from abroad
- Hasina’s visit to Japan postponed over coronavirus outbreak
- No new coronavirus patient in Bangladesh, first three ‘stable’
- Putin opens door to changes that would allow him to stay in power until 2036
- Bangladesh places dozens under observation on return from abroad amid coronavirus fears