Wall Street resumes trading after 7% plunge triggers halt
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Mar 2020 08:19 PM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2020 08:19 PM BdST
US stocks resumed trading after being halted as the benchmark S&P 500 index plunged 7% and triggered an automatic 15-minute cutout shortly after the opening bell on Monday.
