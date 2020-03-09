Home > Business

Wall Street resumes trading after 7% plunge triggers halt

Published: 09 Mar 2020 08:19 PM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2020 08:19 PM BdST

US stocks resumed trading after being halted as the benchmark S&P 500 index plunged 7% and triggered an automatic 15-minute cutout shortly after the opening bell on Monday.

 

