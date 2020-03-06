Bangladesh exporters panic as downtrend continues amid global coronavirus spread
Abdur Rahim Harmachi, Chief Economics Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Mar 2020 01:08 AM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2020 01:17 AM BdST
Bangladesh’s February export earnings have dropped to a little over $3.32 billion by 1.8 percent from the previous year, missing the target by 10.74 percent and spreading panic among businesses over the economic impact of the global coronavirus outbreak.
In July-February period, Bangladesh exported goods worth $26.24 billion, which is nearly 4.8 percent less the same period in the last fiscal year and 13 percent than the target, according to data published by the Export Promotion Bureau on Thursday.
“We don’t know what to do. The situation is getting worse by the minute,” said Anwar-Ul-Alam Chowdhury Parvez, a former president of the readymade garment exporters’ body BGMEA. Apparel is the largest exporting sector of the country, contributing over 80 percent to total exports.
“We had already been struggling in terms of global competitiveness. Now this coronavirus is destroying everything we have. We are very much panicked. There will be huge effects on exports in March as well,” he said.
Parvez noted that the coronavirus has spread to almost everywhere, including Bangladesh’s biggest markets in the US and Europe, while the biggest supplier of raw materials, China, is at the heart of the outbreak.
“I see darkness whenever I think about how I will pay the workers during the two next Eid festivals,” Parvez added.
Faruque Hassan, a former vice-president of the association, said “We are watching the situation every hour and thinking about how horrible it may become.”
“But it’s right we shouldn’t sit idly by. We must tackle the situation with whatever we have,” he added, calling for help from the government through steps like separate taka-dollar transaction rate for RMG sector and instant payment of cash incentives.
