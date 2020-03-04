Norway pushes for quick, amicable solution to BTRC-Grameenphone audit dispute
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Mar 2020 04:22 AM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2020 04:22 AM BdST
Bangladeshi and Norwegian officials have discussed the audit dispute between Grameenphone and the telecom regulators BTRC involving around Tk 125.8 billion at the secretary-level talks.
Grameenphone, Bangladesh’s largest mobile telecom operator by subscriber, is a unit of the Scandinavian country’s Telenor.
After the talks - the second political consultation between the two countries - in Dhaka on Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen told bdnews24.com that Norway had asked Telenor for a full copy of the court verdict on the issue.
He said the foreign ministry would speak to Attorney General Mahbubey Alam over the issue.
“The Norwegian government also holds major shares in Telenor. An amicable and quick solution to the issue will increase Norwegian investment in Bangladesh,” Masud said referring to the discussion.
Masud’s Norwegian counterpart Tore Hattrem led a delegation at the talks also attended by a BTRC representative.
Hattrem also assured Bangladesh of cooperation on Rohingya refugee issue, Masud said.
