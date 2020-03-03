Home > Business

Lending rates capped at 9pc to import nine products before Ramadan

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Mar 2020 03:38 AM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2020 03:54 AM BdST

The Bangladesh Bank has capped the lending rates at 9 percent for import of nine products that get pricey during Ramadan.

The nine products are edible oil, gram, lentil, pea, onion, spices, date, fruits and sugar.

The new rate will be effective immediately, the central bank said in a circular on Monday.

It had earlier capped interests on all sorts of loans except credit cards at 9 percent, a decision that takes effect from Apr 1.

In the latest circular, it said the lending rate for import of the nine products needed to be cut earlier as the prices have already started to rise ahead of the month of fasting.

