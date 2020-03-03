Lending rates capped at 9pc to import nine products before Ramadan

The nine products are edible oil, gram, lentil, pea, onion, spices, date, fruits and sugar.

The new rate will be effective immediately, the central bank said in a circular on Monday.

It had earlier capped interests on all sorts of loans except credit cards at 9 percent, a decision that takes effect from Apr 1.

In the latest circular, it said the lending rate for import of the nine products needed to be cut earlier as the prices have already started to rise ahead of the month of fasting.