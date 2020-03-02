Apex opens new footwear outlets in Dhaka and Narayanganj

Its new outlets in Dhaka are at the SKS Tower, Satmosjid Tower and Shahjadpur.

The company inaugurated the outlets on Feb 27 “in its pursuit to provide high quality footwear to its valued customers”, it said in a statement on Sunday.

Decorated with various kinds of shoes, sandals and accessories from Apex’s brands, the new outlets are designed to give its customers “memorable shopping experience”, it added.

Apex provides footwear solutions in various categories to its diverse consumer base through its nine in-house and five international brands ensuring that “there is something just right for each individual”.

The stores have the widest collection of designs from each of Apex’s brands - Venturini, Apex, Sprint, Maverick, Moochie, Nino Rossi, Sandra Rosa, Twinkler, SchoolSmart and Dr Mauch.

Chief Operating Officer Sudarshn Reddy, General Manager of Marketing Sagnik Guha and Assistant General Manager of Marketing Zohed Ahmed inaugurated the outlets. Other senior officials were also present.