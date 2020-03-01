Home > Business

BTRC to disconnect illegal handsets from network

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Mar 2020 10:37 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2020 10:37 PM BdST

Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission or BTRC is going to disconnect the mobile handsets containing cloned IMEI or imported illegally since Aug 1 from the network.

BTRC is going to introduce a National Equipment Identity Register soon to disconnect the illegal handsets. It issued a tender notice for the purchase of equipment and installation of the register on Feb 19.

It asked all to buy mobile phones carefully in a notice on Saturday.

The regulator had requested the customers in July last year to check the IMEI number and preserve the purchase receipt while buying a handset.

In Saturday’s notice, it noted that anyone can check whether the information on their handsets are on the NOC Automation and IMEI Database or NAID.

নকল মোবাইল সেট বৈধের সুযোগ

A customer needs to type “KYD<space>the 15-digit IMEI number” and send SMS to 16002. The BTRC will let the users know about the status of their handsets in a return SMS.

The IMEI number can be received from the printed sticker on the box or packet of a mobile set or by dialling *#06#.

Once the process to disconnect the illegal sets begins, only a specific SIM card can be used in such handsets for a certain period, the BTRC said. No SIM card will work on the sets after the period and the customer will be compelled to stop using a cloned or illegally imported handset.

The BTRC has taken the initiative to prevent the import of illegal handsets, theft, health hazards and loss of revenue, according to the notice.

Though there is no statistics from the government on illegal handsets in the country, the business community assumes that the number could be at least 30 million.

Those bringing in mobile phone handsets from abroad can legalise it by showing the purchase receipt or other necessary papers, BTRC Senior Assistant Director Zakir Hossain Khan told bdnews24.com.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

People wears masks in front a Samsung Store at a main shopping area as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus in downtown Shanghai, China February 21, 2020. REUTERS

Samsung, LG close South Korea plants

Walton IPO bidding begins Mar 2

400,000 RMG workers to draw salary through bKash

Labourers work at a garment assembly line of Thanh Cong textile, garment, investment and trading company in Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam Jul 9, 2019. REUTERS

Asia's garment industry sees lay-offs

Exporters fear power price hike will cause further dip

A worker wearing a protective suit is seen inside the Shanghai Stock Exchange building, as the country is hit by a new coronavirus outbreak, at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai, China February 28, 2020. Reuters

$6tr wiped off world stocks in a week

FILE PHOTO: Corona beers are pictured at a BevMo! store ahead of Constellation Brands Inc company results in Pasadena, California US, October 4, 2016. Reuters

US sales remain strong: Corona beer maker

FILE PHOTO: The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) logo is seen before the FCC Net Neutrality hearing in Washington February 26, 2015. Reuters

US may fine cellphone carriers $200m

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.