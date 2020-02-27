Home > Business

India to lift ban on onion export as prices ‘stabilise’

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Feb 2020 02:11 AM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2020 02:11 AM BdST

India has decided to lift a ban on the export of onions as prices have “stabilised” in the domestic market.

The government took the decision on Wednesday in a bid to “protect the interests of farmers”, The Times of India reported citing state news agency Press Trust of India.

“Prices are likely to fall sharply due to bumper rabi (winter) crop,” it said.

Citing sources, the news agency said the decision was taken at a meeting of a group of ministers headed by Home Minister Amit Shah.

The sources also told PTI that the government also deliberated on whether to reduce or scrap the minimum export price of onion to facilitate outbound shipments.

"Since the price of onion has stabilised and there is bumper onion crop, government has decided to lift ban on export of onions,” Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said in a Twitter post.

Expected monthly harvest in March is over 4 million tonnes compared to 2.84 million tonnes last year, according to him.

The decision to lift the ban will be effective once the Directorate General of Foreign Trade issues a notification, the report said.

In Bangladesh, the prices of the key kitchen ingredient shot through the roof in 2019 after rains and floods hurt the yield and the Indian government embargoed its exports.

The prices went as high as an unprecedented Tk 250 per kg in the market.

The price increased when on Sept 13, India doubled the export price to $850 per tonne.

Later, it stopped exporting onion altogether in a move that destabilised the local market.

The government increased the import of onion from Myanmar and dragged down the price to Tk 100 per kg by the end of October.

The price skyrocketed to Tk 250 per kg creating a new record when Cyclone Bulbul hit the country.

Onion prices began to drop in the second week of December when it was imported from different countries. The price ranged from Tk 70 to 100 by the end of the year.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Charge de affairs of the US Embassy JoAnne Wagner speaking at a press conference organised by the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh to announce the schedule of US Trade Show 2020 at a Dhaka hotel on Tuesday.

US official hopeful of GSP revival

A bartender takes a bottle of Johnnie Walker whisky at Barmaglot bar in Almaty, Kazakhstan Jun 22, 2017. REUTERS

Diageo sees coronavirus to hit 2020 profit

A woman wearing a mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus reacts as employees from a disinfection service company sanitize a traditional market in Seoul, South Korea, Feb 26, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus spreads in Asia, Europe, Middle East

FBCCI hails lending rate cut

Bob Iger, chairman and chief executive of the Walt Disney Company, at the opening ceremony of the

Bob Iger to step down as Disney chief

Newly announced Thomson Reuters president and chief executive officer Steve Hasker poses in Toronto, Ontario, Canada February 24, 2020. Reuters

Steve Hasker named Thomson Reuters CEO

A view of London from the South Bank, Oct 18, 2019. Great Britain, preparing for trade talks with Brussels, is vowing to break with European Union rules but that could wall off a vast market for its exports. The New York Times

The expensive path of post-Brexit Britain

Pedestrians are reflected in a window in front of a board displaying stock prices at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in Sydney, Australia, Feb 9, 2018. REUTERS

Global shares drop, gold surges

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.