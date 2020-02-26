Bob Iger to step down as Disney chief

He will be replaced by Bob Chapek, who has most recently served as chairman of Disney’s parks business.

Iger, 69, will take on the role of executive chairman — and direct Disney’s creative endeavours — to ensure a smooth transition through the end of his contract on Dec 31, 2021.

Bob Chapek, Disney's chairman of parks, during the opening ceremony for "Toy Story Land" at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., June 30, 2018.

“With the successful launch of Disney’s direct-to-consumer businesses and the integration of 21st Century Fox well underway, I believe this is the optimal time to transition to a new CEO,” Iger said in a statement.

Disney shares dropped 3% in after-hours trading.

