Bob Iger to step down as Disney chief
>>Brooks Barnes, The New York Times
Published: 26 Feb 2020 03:51 AM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2020 03:51 AM BdST
Robert A Iger will step down as chief executive of The Walt Disney Co after 15 years at the helm of the company, Disney said on Tuesday.
He will be replaced by Bob Chapek, who has most recently served as chairman of Disney’s parks business.
Iger, 69, will take on the role of executive chairman — and direct Disney’s creative endeavours — to ensure a smooth transition through the end of his contract on Dec 31, 2021.
Bob Chapek, Disney's chairman of parks, during the opening ceremony for "Toy Story Land" at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., June 30, 2018. Bob Iger will step down as chief executive of Walt Disney after 15 years at the helm of the company, the company said on Feb. 25. He will be replaced by Bob Chapek, who was most recently chairman of Disney’s parks business. (Scott McIntyre/The New York Times)
Disney shares dropped 3% in after-hours trading.
©2020 The New York Times Company
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Steve Hasker named new CEO of Thomson Reuters, earnings top estimates
- Post-Brexit, Britain is going its own way. That way looks expensive
- Shares drop, gold surges as investors scurry for safety
- GP gets 3 more months to pay remaining Tk 10bn to BTRC
- Nitol Niloy Head of HR Shamima wins World HRD Congress award
- Grameenphone pays BTRC Tk 10 billion on court orders in audit dispute
- FBCCI urges banks to be flexible as coronavirus outbreak hits Bangladesh imports
- Samsung Electronics confirms coronavirus case at phone factory complex in S Korea
- Coronavirus outbreak to cost global airlines nearly $30bn
- Grameenphone says it will pay BTRC Tk 10bn on Sunday
Most Read
- Indian actor Tapas Pal dies at 61
- Westin Dhaka tight-lipped about Papia, her guests
- RAB finds ‘huge illegal wealth’ in raids on Papia’s homes
- RAB seizes Tk 260m cash, gold from home of casino brothers Enu and Rupon
- Saiful Alam made DGFI chief as five major generals get new duties in army shake-up
- Papia was arrested on Hasina’s orders, says Quader
- ‘Recipe for a massive viral outbreak’: Iran emerges as a worldwide threat
- As fears of a pandemic mount, WHO says world is not ready
- Bangladesh Bank caps lending rates at 9pc from Apr 1
- Papia, husband, two associates on police remand