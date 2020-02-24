Nitol Niloy Head of HR Shamima wins World HRD Congress award
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Feb 2020 01:56 AM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2020 01:56 AM BdST
Shamima Akhter Khanom, the head of human resources at Nitol Niloy Division, has won the World HRD Congress’s 501 Fabulous Global HR Leader Award.
The congress handed her the award at an event at the Taj Lands End in India’s Mumbai on Feb 15, the company said in a statement on Sunday.
She was selected for speaking on how candidate experience drives talent acquisition at the event.
An internationally certified senior HR professional from the US, and with a glittering career of over 12 years, she is currently leading the HR function of Nitol-Niloy Group’s concern Niloy Motors Limited, one of the forerunners in the automobile industry of Bangladesh.
“She is a massive motivation to not only the female workforce but to the workforce (altogether). Her international accolades are worthy of praise and a matter of pride...,” the company said.
More than 2,000 professionals, including CEOs, business leaders and chief human resources officers or CHROs from all over the world, attended the event in Mumbai.
