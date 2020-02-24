Home > Business

GP gets 3 more months to pay remaining Tk 10bn to BTRC

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Feb 2020 10:12 AM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2020 10:12 AM BdST

The Supreme Court has granted Grameenphone three more months to pay the remaining Tk 10 billion to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission over an audit dispute.

The court has ruled that if Grameenphone does not pay the money by the new deadline, the High Court's moratorium on the BTRC’s audit claim will be lifted.

A six-member bench led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order on Monday.

Grameenphone paid Tk 10 billion to BTRC on Sunday following a Supreme Court order on a Tk 125.8 billion audit dispute.

A previous three-month deadline set by the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court for a payment of Tk 20 billion by Grameenphone to the BTRC ends on Monday.

 

More to follow

