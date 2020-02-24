GP gets 3 more months to pay remaining Tk 10bn to BTRC

The court has ruled that if Grameenphone does not pay the money by the new deadline, the High Court's moratorium on the BTRC’s audit claim will be lifted.

A six-member bench led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order on Monday.

Grameenphone paid Tk 10 billion to BTRC on Sunday following a Supreme Court order on a Tk 125.8 billion audit dispute.

A previous three-month deadline set by the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court for a payment of Tk 20 billion by Grameenphone to the BTRC ends on Monday.

