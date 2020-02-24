GP gets 3 more months to pay remaining Tk 10bn to BTRC
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Feb 2020 10:12 AM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2020 10:12 AM BdST
The Supreme Court has granted Grameenphone three more months to pay the remaining Tk 10 billion to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission over an audit dispute.
The court has ruled that if Grameenphone does not pay the money by the new deadline, the High Court's moratorium on the BTRC’s audit claim will be lifted.
A six-member bench led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order on Monday.
Grameenphone paid Tk 10 billion to BTRC on Sunday following a Supreme Court order on a Tk 125.8 billion audit dispute.
A previous three-month deadline set by the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court for a payment of Tk 20 billion by Grameenphone to the BTRC ends on Monday.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Nitol Niloy Head of HR Shamima wins World HRD Congress award
- Grameenphone pays BTRC Tk 10 billion on court orders in audit dispute
- FBCCI urges banks to be flexible as coronavirus outbreak hits Bangladesh imports
- Samsung Electronics confirms coronavirus case at phone factory complex in S Korea
- Coronavirus outbreak to cost global airlines nearly $30bn
- Grameenphone says it will pay BTRC Tk 10bn on Sunday
- Robi seeks to raise Tk 5.2bn through IPO in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh garment owners ‘concerned’ as China virus disrupts supply
- Top court orders Grameenphone to pay Tk 10bn to BTRC
- BTRC refuses Tk 1 billion from Grameenphone
Most Read
- RAB finds ‘huge illegal wealth’ in raids on Papia’s homes
- Trump tweets video of himself as fictional warrior ‘Bahubali’
- Indian actor Tapas Pal dies at 61
- HC orders BSMMU VC to provide update on treatment of Khaleda by Wednesday
- Iran says 43 infected with coronavirus, eight dead
- Sacked RAB officer returns home after remaining traceless for one and a half years
- Grameenphone pays BTRC Tk 10 billion on court orders in audit dispute
- New coronavirus cases fall in China, but WHO concerned by global spread
- High Court set to hear Khaleda’s bail plea
- Concern over coronavirus spread grows as cases jump in South Korea, Italy and Iran