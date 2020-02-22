Home > Business

Coronavirus outbreak to cost global airlines nearly $30bn

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Feb 2020 12:17 PM BdST Updated: 22 Feb 2020 12:17 PM BdST

Airlines around the world stand to lose $29.3bn of revenue this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, the global airline industry body has warned.

The International Air Transport Association, or IATA, predicted demand for air travel will fall for the first time in more than a decade, reports BBC.

Airlines in China and other parts of the Asia Pacific region are expected to take the vast majority of the impact. 

It comes as carriers around the world have been forced to reduce flights, according to the report.

In total, airlines in the Asia Pacific region are set to see a $27.8bn revenue loss in 2020, while those outside Asia are expected to lose $1.5bn in revenue, IATA has forecast. 

Of that figure, IATA predicted that carriers in China are set to lose revenue of $12.8bn in their home market alone.

"Airlines are making difficult decisions to cut capacity and in some cases routes," said IATA's Director General Alexandre de Juniac. "This will be a very tough year for airlines."

However, IATA cautioned it was too early to predict what this expected revenue loss would mean for airlines' profitability this year.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

GP says it will pay BTRC Tk 10bn on Sunday

Robi plans to go public

Photo: Reuters

Garment owners ‘concerned’ over coronavirus crisis

Top court orders GP to pay Tk 10bn

Unilever headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Aug 21, 2018. REUTERS

Unilever, 3M on list of firms eligible for China loans

BTRC refuses Tk 1bn from GP

Gold costlier on coronavirus scare

A man rides on an electric unicycle while shopping at a Walmart, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Beijing's central business district, China February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Walmart not lowering forecast for coronavirus

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.