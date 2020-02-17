Home > Business

Don't look for alternative trade partners: Chinese envoy to Bangladeshi businessmen

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Feb 2020 08:19 PM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2020 08:19 PM BdST

Chinese Ambassador in Dhaka Li Jiming has moved to play down fears over the effects of the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China that is currently disrupting imports from the Asian giant.

He assured Bangladeshi businessmen that the situation in China is not grave enough yet for them to contemplate alternative trade partners.

Speaking to reporters during a seminar at the National Press Club on Monday, the envoy said, "My strong advice to Bangladeshi businessmen is that they shouldn't drop China from the supply chain in favour of any other country."

"Firstly, it (finding alternative suppliers) is almost impossible. Secondly, the expenses would be higher and thirdly, there's no need for it. For these reasons I urge them not to look for different business destinations."

According to Li Jiming, the delivery imports from China are being held up as workers take extra precautions to avoid contracting the coronavirus infection. Customs agencies are on high alert while different screening and testing procedures at ports of entries are also adding to the delays.

"But there's no need for all this, as the virus isn't carried by any product. Customs services are closed in some areas and because of this, deliveries have been halted."

The coronavirus outbreak has left 1,775 people dead in China and sickened more than 71,000.

Since its detection in Wuhan in December last year, the virus has spread to over 25 countries across the globe.

