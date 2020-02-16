Glaxose-D Dhaka Half Marathon on Feb 28

The third edition of the event aims to highlight Bangladesh on the global platform from a new perspective, the organisers said in a news conference at the Platinum Grand Hotel in Banani on Sunday.

The Dhaka Run Lords is an organisation with a goal to inspire people from all walks of life by way of running.

Senior officials from sponsor companies were also present.

They spoke about the impact of the DHM on the amateur running scene of Bangladesh and requested co-operation from all to make it a successful event, the organisers said in a media release.

This year’s race will feature two segments - a 21.1km Half Marathon and a 7.5km Run.

The event will begin at 5:30am with 1,000 participants in each segment.

The prize-giving and closing ceremony will be held at the Hatirjheel Amphitheater.

Both male and female runners from different corners of Bangladesh and 18 different corners of Bangladesh and 18 different countries are participating in the event, according to the release.

GSK Bangladesh is supporting the event as the Title Sponsor while Sprint of Apex Footwear Limited is the Co-Sponsor and Sheltech the Platinum Sponsor.

Polar Ice cream, Dabur Honey, Gloria Jean’s Coffees and Saffola Active of Marico Bangladesh Limited, among others, are Gold Sponsors.